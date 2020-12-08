Man jailed for 35 years for stabbing a dad to death for his Rolex

A man who chased, cornered and repeatedly stabbed a dad-of-one to death for his Rolex has been jailed for 35 years.

DAVID Egan, 24, was found guilty of murder, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a firearm and robbery following the fatal stabbing of Danny Pearce on 15 July 2017.

Danny had been walking with his girlfriend and two friends to a car on King William Walk after leaving a jazz club in Greenwich.

Shortly after midnight, he was confronted by two men who demanded his Rolex watch.

When the 28-year-old refused, he was chased and trapped by the suspects who repeatedly stabbed him as he lay defenceless in the street.

The attack was witnessed by his terrified friends and partner.

Danny, who had a young daughter, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterwards, despite the efforts of paramedics and police to save him.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as multiple stab wounds, but police also found gunshot grazing and evidence of at least four shots fired in Danny’s direction as he attempted to flee.

Detective Inspector Jo Sidaway said: “This was a truly horrific attack on an innocent man who had the rest of his life ahead of him. The level of violence shown towards him was shocking.

“Danny’s family will have to spend the rest of their lives without him and while I know today’s sentence won’t bring him back, I hope it does give them some closure.”

Egan was also convicted of two further robberies in July 2017 as well as possession of an offensive weapon and having an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Danny’s watch has not been found. Detectives would like to speak with anyone who has been offered a silver Rolex, worth around £5,000.

If you can help, please contact police via 101 or on the dedicated incident room number of 020 8721 4005.

