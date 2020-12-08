Man facing three years for abusing teenage girl

CORDOBA Public Prosecutor’s Office is asking for three years in prison for a man accused of sexually abusing a girl of 15.

The events took place early one morning in August 2017, when the man met the girl, who was accompanied by an underage boy, and bought them both soft drinks.

After a few minutes, he repeatedly asked the boy to go and buy cigarettes, and when the girl offered to go, he took her by the arm and sat her on a bench, telling her that it was better that her friend went because she was not local.

At that time, he allegedly abused her while she attempted to move away, but because of her age and fearing that he would get annoyed with her, she was unable to get away from him.

At around 2.30am, she went to look for her friend and they told the accused that they were going home and left, although he barred their way, trying to prevent them from leaving.

The prosecution also wants him to be issued with a restraining order, five years probation and a ban from working with or coming into contact with minors for six years.

The trial is due to be held this week in Cordoba Provincial Court.

