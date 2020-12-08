Luis Vuitton Designer Football For Sale at £4000

LUIS VUITTON’s designer football commemorating the 1998 world cup is currently for sale with a price tag of £4029.

The ball was designed by the Paris fashion brand to commemorate the 1998 World Cup, which was held in France. The host nation beat defending champions Brazil 3-0 in a final match that is remembered fondly in France.

The leather memento is for sale at an impressive £4029 on the Farfetch online marketplace, the current listing is far higher than previously sold ‘designer’ balls which usually cost less than 1000.

Some online users took to Twitter to poke fun at the ball and its high price, while others speculated it could be bought by one of Manchester United’s stars.

One user referred to the signs of age on the leather ball, saying ‘you’d think they’d pump it up first’. Another added that it ‘looks like its covered in mud already’.

‘There are people in Alderley Edge, Cheshire, who’d pay it’, said another user, referencing the upmarket suburb of Greater Manchester where some of the city’s best-paid players live.

