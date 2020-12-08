London heroin and cocaine dealer has been jailed for longer

He had 36 individual knotted clear plastic packages containing a total of 3.00 grams of crack cocaine and 13 individual knotted clear plastic packages containing a total of 1.21 grams of heroin.

He was also found to have on his person just over £150 (€165) in cash and a bag containing cannabis.

The offender was found guilty of two counts of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply and on October 5, 2020, he was sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 24 months, at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

However, following the Court’s decision, the Solicitor General stepped in and referred the sentence to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme.

On December 8, the Court found the sentence to be unduly lenient and increased it to 3 years’ imprisonment.

After the hearing at the Court of Appeal the Solicitor General, Rt Hon Michael Ellis QC MP, said: “Heroin and cocaine are deadly substances pushed by unscrupulous dealers. The offender was carrying a significant amount of Class A drugs with the intention of selling them for profit.

“This trade is ravaging our communities, and today’s decision by the Court of Appeal is welcome and sends a message that a custodial sentence will ordinarily follow street dealing.”