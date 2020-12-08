AN engineer from Malaga who had been kidnapped in Colombia, has been set free.

-- Advertisement --



Jesus Quintana, a forestry engineer specialising in sustainable rural development, had been held for two days by a criminal group, but a spokesperson for his family has confirmed his release, although they are unable to give any further details.

He was taken captive on Saturday, December 7, when he was travelling by road in the Cauca area in the southwest of Colombia, according to the Colombian government.

His release was also confirmed on Twitter by Juan Lucas, the General Manager of the International Alliance of Bioversity and the International Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT).

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, published minutes later on the same social network: “I just spoke with Jesus Antonio Quintana, the Spaniard who was illegally detained by an armed group in Colombia and who has been released thanks to the joint work of the Colombian and Spanish authorities”.

Quintana had arrived in Colombia at the end of March as director in the Americas for CIAT.

Being foreign, he was targeted by the criminal organisation who planned to demand a ransom for his release. The Cauca region is one of the areas with most problems of violence in Colombia.

The Mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, also took to Twitter to express his joy over the liberation of the local engineer, who is reportedly in good mental and physical health.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Kidnapped Malaga engineer freed in Colombia”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.