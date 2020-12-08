Kay Burley Pulled Off Sky News After Admitting To Flouting COVID Rules At Her 60th Birthday Party.

Veteran journalist Kay Burley has been pulled off Sky News until after the New Year after she was caught hosting an illegal 60th birthday party. The news presenter quickly took to Twitter to apologise for her “error of judgement” afterwards, however, it is now understood that she will no longer front Sky News for the rest of the year.

Ms Burley explained she was celebrating her 60th birthday at a “Covid compliant” restaurant on Saturday and afterwards she “popped into another” venue to use the bathroom- her birthday party was at an area of London at present under Tier 2 restrictions.

Sources say her future on the news channel is also up in the air because of the illegal Covid rule-breaking party. The 59-year-old was reportedly pulled into the channel’s West London headquarters for a talk on Monday, December 7.

She had been scheduled to front the first Covid-19 vaccination coverage but was replaced at the last minute by Sarah Hewson. Furious Sky News chiefs also last night announced they had launched an internal investigation into her behaviour.

