AN ITALIAN man walked 450km from his northern city to the Adriatic coast after an argument with his wife.

-- Advertisement --



The 48-year-old was fined by police in the Adriatic resort of Fano for breaking Covid curfew, after hiking over 450km from his home in the northern city of Como.

Officers manning a checkpoint noticed the man limping at 2 AM and confronted him about breaking Italy’s 10 PM to 5 AM lockdown curfew. They didn’t believe his story that he’d hike the enormous distance from the far north until they discovered his wife had reported him missing in his home city.

The man said he’d began his odyssey to ‘cool down’ after a domestic argument with his wife, and admitted he had not realised how far he’d walked. He said he was fed by strangers along the way, and averaged a daily distance of 65km on his journey.

He told officers ‘I’m fine, just a little tired’, and was fined 400 euro for breaking lockdown rules. Having stayed in Fano on family holidays in the past, he checked himself into a hotel he was familiar with and was subsequently collected by his concerned wife.

Italy is currently battling a second wave of coronavirus infections and has recorded 60,078 deaths and 1.74 million positive cases since February. It is the second-worst affected country by the pandemic after the UK.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Italian Man Walked 450km After Row with Wife”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.