AN intense fire at the ‘Recycling Lunimar’, Almeria recycling plant, caused a giant smoke column that could be seen for miles.

The fire in Viator on Mami road put residents on alert after the intense fire caused a smoke column that could be seen in surrounding areas of Almeria at around 3.30 pm on Monday afternoon.

-- Advertisement --



Firefighters, National Police, Local Police and Infoca fought to prevent nearby cars and trucks catching on fire as the strong winds in the area fanned the flames. Fortunately, no one was injured, and the fire was controlled. Local residents were requested to keep windows shut by 112, as due to the materials present at the recycling centre, it was possible that the smoke was toxic.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Intense Fire in Almeria Recycling Centre Causes Giant Smoke Column”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.