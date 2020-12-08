‘Imagine’- John Lennon Died 40 Years Ago Today After Being Shot By An Obsessed Fan

JOHN LENNON Died 40 Years Ago Today After Being Shot By An Obsessed Fan Outside his New York Apartment.

Former Beatle John Lennon was entering his luxury Manhattan apartment building, 40 years ago to the day, when Mark David Chapman shot him four times at close range with a .38-caliber revolver. Lennon, bleeding profusely, was rushed to the hospital but died en route.

The killer, a self-confessed obsessed fan, had received an autograph from Lennon earlier in the day and voluntarily remained at the scene of the shooting until he was arrested by police. Following the news of his death, hundreds of bereaved fans kept a vigil outside the Dakota–Lennon’s apartment building for a week and demonstrations of mourning were held around the world.

No funeral was held for John Lennon, just a private cremation, however, Yoko and Sean held a vigil for the Beatle on 14 December 1980 with ten minutes of silence. Lennon’s ashes were scattered in Central Park, opposite the Dakota Apartments, where there now lies a memorial called Strawberry Fields.

John Lennon, of course, was one half of the singing-songwriting team that made the Beatles the most popular musical group of the 20th century. Lennon was considered the intellectual Beatle and certainly was the most outspoken of the four. John carried on to cause a major controversy in 1966 when he declared that the Beatles were “more popular than Jesus,” prompting mass burnings of Beatles’ records in the American Bible Belt.

He later became an anti-war activist and flirted with communism in the lyrics of solo hits like “Imagine,” recorded after the Beatles disbanded in 1970. In 1975, Lennon dropped out of the music business to spend more time with his Japanese-born wife, Yoko Ono, and their son, Sean

