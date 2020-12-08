House fires claim two lives

A MAN, 31, died in a fire at his home in La Alberca de Zancara, Cuenca, while his mother, 58, was rescued by firemen and taken by ambulance to Villarobledo hospital.

The local mayor, Francisco Quilez, said that it was as yet unknown how the fire had started, but he explained that neighbouring houses had not been evacuated as they were not inhabited.

Guardia Civil, firemen and paramedics attended the scene.

House fires claimed two lives within hours of each other, as a woman, 54, died in Valencia, also in a fire in her home according to the fire department. She was pulled out of the building by firemen, but paramedics were unable to save her. Local Police have said it appears she was smoking in bed.

