Hospital Costs Rising and a Single Day Costs on Average 700 Euros

THE COVID-19 pandemic has seen hospitals struggling for capacity as more and more patients require hospitalization and ICU beds. Hospitals cost are rising each year and a single day costs on average 700 euros in Spain.

The latest data provided from the Ministry of Health shows that an average stay in hospital is seven days and costs over 5000 euros. Even this data is from several years ago, and cost mount year on year.

Some of the highest costs are experienced by heart transplants at over 55,000 euros and the care of a neonatal baby can cost nearly 100,000 euros. COVID-19 costs will be even higher as a day in ICU can cost thousands and requires specialist equipment and normally a higher ratio of nurses to patients.

