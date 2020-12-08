Hollywood director blasts Warner Bros over Christmas streaming plans

Director Christopher Nolan has blasted Warner Bros over its Christmas streaming plans.

THE Hollywood studio has revealed it intends to stream films such as The Suicide Squad and Matrix 4 on HBO Max at the same as cinemas in the US.

The Wonder Woman sequel will also stream at the same time as it opens on the big screen on Christmas Day in an unprecedented move.

Nolan, who has supplied Warner Bros with blockbusters such as The Dark Knight, Batman and Dunkirk for the last two decades, told Entertainment Tonight his first reaction was “disbelief”.

He said that there is “such controversy around it, because they didn’t tell anyone”.

“In 2021, they’ve got some of the top filmmakers in the world, they’ve got some of the biggest stars in the world who worked for years in some cases on these projects very close to their hearts that are meant to be big-screen experiences.

“They’re meant to be out there for the widest possible audiences. And now they’re being used as a loss-leader for the streaming service – for the fledgling streaming service – without any consultation. So, there’s a lot of controversy.”

Nolan added that filmmakers and stars who have “given a lot for these projects” should be treated better and spoken to “about what was going to happen to their work”.

It is not known whether Warner Bros’ plan will extend outside the US, as HBO Max isn’t currently available elsewhere.

