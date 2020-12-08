HAAS Formula 1 Team Gives 2021 Seat To Nikita Mazepin Whose Billionaire Father Is Investing In Them next Season



Russian F2 star, Nikita Mazepin, aged 21, has been revealed as the number one driver for American Haas Formula 1 team for the 2021 season, becoming the fourth ever Russian driver in Formula One, after they confirmed that neither Kevin Magnussen nor Romain Grosjean, would be retaining their places in the team next season.

The Haas team, currently with just three points, lies in ninth position in the 2020 constructor’s championship, and rumours of a wholesale change in 2021 have been circulating ever since Grosjean had his terrible crash last weekend at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Mazepin’s father, Dmitry, is the billionaire investor who is ploughing money into the Haas Formula 1 team for 2021, with Nikita currently in third position in the F2 championship table, behind Mick Schumacher, and Brit Callum Ilott. The second 2021 spot in the Haas team has been given to Mick Schumacher.

Guenther Steiner, the Haas Team Principal, said of the deal, “I’m delighted that Nikita Mazepin will be driving for Haas F1 Team next season. Nikita has underlined his credentials in Formula 2 this year, with a brace of victories, and a handful of podiums, in what’s been a strong sophomore season for him. He’s developed into a mature racer moving up through the junior ranks, notably most recently in the GP3 Series, where he finished runner-up in 2018, and obviously in Formula 2 over the past two seasons. I’m excited to see what Nikita can achieve in Formula 1 and we look forward to giving him the opportunity to compete at the highest level of world motorsport”.

