GERMAN PROSECUTORS in Madeleine McCann Case Now ‘Very Confident’ Christian B is Culprit.

German prosecutors in charge of the case say they are confident of charging Madeleine McCann prime suspect Christian B over the little girl’s disappearance. The convicted paedophile and rapist, 43, is at present locked up in jail in Germany. He was identified by detectives there earlier this year as the man responsible.

Lead prosecutor, Hans Christian Wolters, who is leading the investigation into Christian B, said if the public knew what evidence his team had collected, they too would come to the definite conclusion that Christian B had kidnapped Madeleine. “If you knew the evidence we had you would come to the same conclusion as I do but I can’t give you details because we don’t want the accused to know what we have on him – these are tactical considerations,” Mr Wolters told German state media.

Wolters team are also set to charge him with three other sex crimes on Portugal’s Algarve coast, where Madeleine vanished aged three on holiday with parents Kate and Gerry in 2007. A Scotland Yard investigation into the tot’s disappearance is still underway.

Detectives recently searched the former home of the suspect, Christian Brueckner, and compared DNA found at the resort, in Praia da Luz, where Madeleine vanished in 2007 – potentially linking him to three more sex crimes in the country.

