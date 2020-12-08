GANDALF And Bilbo Baggins Join Campaign To Buy JRR Tolkien’s Oxford Home for £4.5million

Actors, Ian McKellen and Martin Freeman, who played the roles of ‘Gandalf and Bilbo Baggins’ in Peter Jackson’s Oscar-winning movies, have joined the ‘Project Northmoor’ campaign, aimed at raising £4.5million in funds, to purchase the sprawling Oxford, England home of the writer of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ trilogies, author JRR Tolkien.

-- Advertisement --



Julia Golding, a British novelist, who is leading the campaign, is hoping to restore the stunning seven-bedroom Oxfordshire cottage, at 20 Northmoor Road, and turn it into a museum dedicated to the memory of Tolkien and the fantasy works he created, “To raise £4.5 million in three months is a huge challenge, however, we need only to look at Frodo and Sam’s journey from Rivendell to Mount Doom, which took that same amount of time, and we are inspired that we can do this too”.

Tolkien wrote ‘Lord Of The Rings’, and ‘The Hobbit’, while living there with his family, for 17 years, during his time as a professor of Anglo-Saxon at Oxford University, and surprisingly, considering the global fame of his works, no museum exists anywhere in the world dedicated to the memory of Tolkien, with Sir Ian McKellen stating, “We cannot achieve this without the support of the worldwide community of Tolkien fans, our fellowship of funders”.

____________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Gandalf And Bilbo Baggins Join Campaign To Buy JRR Tolkien’s Oxford Home”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.