Former TOWIE star has car stolen from his driveway while he was home

FORMER TOWIE star Mark Wright has had his car stolen from his driveway… while he was at home, and he is urging his fans to help him get it back.

Mark Wright has issued a desperate plea for help after his £65,000 (€71,610) black Range Rover was stolen from his home in Chigwell, Essex on Monday, December 7.

Wright, who is married to Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan, tweeted at 4.18 pm (GMT): “If anyone sees a black Range Rover Sport in the Chigwell area heading away from Abridge number player ET68LVO please tweet me.

“Just this second stolen off my drive whilst we are home. Unbelievable.”

The 33-year-old, who currently works for Heart radio, is best known for appearing in the first three series of The Only Way is Essex on ITV.

