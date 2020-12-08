First transgender woman footballer to play football in Argentina

LANUS striker Mara Gomez became the first transgender woman to play football in Argentina on Monday, December 7.

The 23-year-old got the approval to play from the Argentina Football Association (AFA) and started in Lanus’ 7-1 defeat to Villa San Carlos in the Primera A.

Gomez told ESPN: “When I started out, football was a therapy for me and I couldn’t think it was possible to dream or consider playing in the top division.

“A few years back this was unthinkable to talk about or debate but now we are opening new roads. This is a huge achievement.

“I’m totally grateful to my club, to my teammates and coaching staff for opening the doors for me and for showing me respect from the beginning.

“I’m proud to represent a community but also a part of society and to know that I have become a reference for a lot of people.”

