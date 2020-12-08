Father of England vice-captain cricketer Ben Stokes has died

THE father of England vice-captain and Durham cricketer Ben Stokes has died after losing his battle with brain cancer.

Ged Stokes was diagnosed with the illness in January and spent five weeks seriously ill in hospital in Johannesburg earlier this year before returning home to Christchurch in New Zealand with his wife Deborah.

The 65-year-old was a former rugby league player and coach, and the news of his death was confirmed by his former club Workington Town in a statement: “It is with great sadness that we learn our former player and coach Ged Stokes has passed away.

“Ged is written into the rich fabric of Town history and will be greatly missed.

“Our thoughts are with Deb, Ben and James.

“Ged still has many, many friends here in West Cumbria and we send our thoughts to them too.”

