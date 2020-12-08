Ex-Israeli Space Official Insists Aliens Exist and are Among Us.

The US is working with aliens on Mars, says Israel’s former space chief. Haim Eshed, 87, says the extraterrestrials have struck a deal with President Donald Trump to keep quiet and not Tweet about them while they carry out experiments on Earth. Eshed has received the Israel Security Award three times, including twice for “confidential technological inventions.”

Eshed holds a bachelor’s degree in electronics engineering from the Technion, a master’s degree in performance research, and a doctorate in aeronautical engineering. He retired from the Defense Ministry in October 2011, having commanded the launching of 20 Israeli satellites



Professor Eshed told Israeli newspaper Yedioth Aharonoth: “The UFOs have asked not to publish that they are here, humanity is not ready yet. “Trump was on the verge of revealing, but the aliens in the Galactic Federation are saying: ‘Wait, let people calm down first’.

Eshed claimed the American astronauts were coordinating with the aliens in an “underground base” on planet Mars. “They have been waiting for humanity to evolve and reach a stage where we will generally understand what space and spaceships are,” he said, according to the Jewish Press. Eshed added that the aliens had allegedly been waiting until humanity was more developed before they revealed their existence.

“There’s an agreement between the US government and the aliens. They signed a contract with us to do experiments here. They, too, are researching and trying to understand the whole fabric of the universe, and they want us as helpers. There’s an underground base in the depths of Mars, where their representatives are, and also our American astronauts.” Dr Helen Sharman, the first British astronaut to be launched into space, said: “Aliens exist. There are no two ways about it. There are so many billions of stars out there in the universe that there must be all sorts of different forms of life,” she added in the January interview. She said although they may not be made up of carbon and nitrogen like humans, “it’s possible they’re here right now and we simply can’t see them”.

NASA has never reported sending astronauts to set foot on Mars, but have they? Make your own minds up…

