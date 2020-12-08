Escaped Wallabies on Backworth Golf Course Cause a Stir

THE three escaped wallabies on Backworth golf course caused quite a stir in North Tyneside.

Not a usual sight for a frozen gold course, but players at Buckworth Golf Club, were treated to the sight of three wallabies running around on the frosty course on Monday.

Wallabies appear similar to kangaroos and normally live in Australia and have a 12-to-15-year life span. The furry creatures are only around 3ft and wild colonies of wallabies do actually exist in the UK.

Paul Booth, aged 53, lives in a house that overlooks the course and saw the wallabies bouncing around on Monday morning. Being a photographer and owner of Pixx Media, he set out to get some shots of the bizarre sight. Paul said, “I thought I saw a big rabbit at first.

“I got a drone up to see if I could find it with the drone.

“Then I just got my camera and went on the hunt.”

The three friendly wallabies were later corralled by their owner and returned safely home.

