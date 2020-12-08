Eggstraordinary find in Badajoz

A RECORD size egg was laid by a chicken in Cabeza de Buey, Badajoz.

The egg weighing 182 grams and 19 centimetres wide, has earned the record for the largest egg in Spain, surpassing the previous one, a 176 gram specimen collected in Moixent, Valencia, in 2015.

The egg was found at La Rinconada, a company managed by Emilio M. Perez, where free-range chickens are raised, as reported by Extremadura newspaper Hoy.

The 47-year-old farmer collects hundreds of eggs every day on the farm of more than two hectares, but the discovery surprised him: “It is a size XXXXXXL” he said.

He weighed it, finding that it weighed three times more than an average egg.

