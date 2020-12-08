EDEN HAZARD Has Cost Real Madrid £65,000 Per Minute So Far says the Spanish sports press



A member of the Spanish sports press has calculated that 29-year-old Eden Hazard has cost Real Madrid an incredible £65,000 pounds-per-minute, since his transfer 18 months ago from Chelsea, for around £143m pounds.

In his 18 months with the club, the Belgian international has missed 41 games either through injury, or his recent coronavirus isolation spell, he has only played 26 matches and scored just 3 goals, which by anybody’s thinking is not such a great return on investment, as he is currently out of action until 2021, having pulled a hamstring, his ninth injury since joining the club, adding him to Los Blancos long list of injured stars, as they fight to stay in the Champions League this week.

This is compared to his seven years at Chelsea, where Hazard scored 110 goals, and only missed 20 games through injury, Madrid bosses must be wondering when the Hazard they bought will actually show up.

