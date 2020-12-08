Driver tries to drive through car at McDonald’s drive-thru

A DRIVER tries to drive through another car in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, as they totally misunderstand the term ‘drive-thru’ at a McDonald’s off the M1.

The driver of the vehicle lost control of the car on Sunday, December 6, and ended up mounted the curb, driving through some bushes and over a ramp before crashing into an unsuspecting car who was placing their order at the fast-food restaurant drive-thru.

The car appears to have lost control after leaving a round-about in the direction of the M1 with the bizarre crash happening at the Snowhill retail park, close to Junction 41.

A tweet from Wakefield District Patrol Team read: “This is not how to get to the front of the drive-thru queue!”

This is not how to get to the front of the drive-thru queue!! Thankfully no injuries of note but we are having issues removing the vehicle at the minute! #Team5 pic.twitter.com/F9HCvBfwHr

— WD Patrol Team 5 (@WYP_PatrolTm5) December 6, 2020

Thankfully, no-one was injured in the strange incident.

