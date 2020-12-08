Dawn raids lead to 8 arrests over theft of 70 cars worth £2 million

Eight men have been arrested in dawn raids as part of a large-scale investigation into stolen vehicles worth over £2,250,000 in Greater Manchester.

THE arrests were made this morning, December 8, as part of Operation Norm which was launched following the theft of more than 70 vehicles since October last year.

An investigation into a stolen Mercedes from Manchester city centre led officers to what was believed to be a “chop shop” at Poolstock Lane in Wigan.

Following extensive inquiries, dozens of vehicles have been recovered as part of the operation, with some seized in containers due to be shipped abroad.

A number of suspected chop shops were also subsequently raided in Chadderton, Oldham and Bolton where approximately another 45 stolen vehicles or parts linked to stolen vehicles were discovered.

Detectives also found what they believed to be parts from stolen cars for sale on the internet.

The investigation continues and a number of cars and parts thought to be stolen are currently being sought or undergoing examination.

Detective Inspector Roger Smethurst, from GMP’s Serious and Organised Crime Group, said: “These arrests have been the result of long, hard work into a sophisticated large-scale stolen cars operation and they are a huge step in our aim to reduce car thefts across Greater Manchester.”

