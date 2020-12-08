CAROL VORDERMAN Tipped To Be New Countdown Host after Nick Hewer Resigns

Countdown host, 76-year-old Nick Hewer, resigned on Monday, December 7, and bookmakers are already giving odds on who will replace him as host of one of TV’s most popular daytime quizzes, with the favourite being former numbers girl, and co-host for 29 years, from 1982 to 2008, Carol Vorderman.

A new series of Countdown is due back on Channel 4 in January, and Coral’s spokesman, Harry Aitkenhead, says they are giving odds of 3/1 on Carol getting the job, with other names in the frame being, Claire Balding 4/1, Sandi Toksvig 6/1, Ben Shepherd and Davina McCall, both 8/1, with Alexander Armstrong at 16/1, and Richard Osman 25/1.

Nick Hewer returned to the show today, after being in isolation, which is when he made an emotional tweet that he would not be returning for the new series in January, “Delighted to be back in the Countdown studio after another enforced lockdown, BUT this latest lockdown has given me an opportunity to consider my future life. I’ve decided it’s a good time to step down at the end of my contract in the New Year. As someone in his 77th year, who will be in his 10th year hosting the great British institution that is Countdown, I think it’s time to smell the flowers and get a dog”.

