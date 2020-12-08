British ‘Spiderman’ George King stunned onlookers as he scaled Barcelona’s 33-storey Agbar Tower without ropes.

THE extreme athlete took on the building – 144 metres above sea level and one of the tallest in the city – without any support, making it to the top before being arrested after he made his descent.

-- Advertisement --



His accomplice who recorded the stunt with a drone on December 5 was also arrested.

“My greatest feeling is to feel alive”, said King while admitting “I know it is illegal”.

Local media reported that he hoped his performance would help lift the spirits of residents ahead of Christmas and the New Year despite the coronavirus virus.

King is known worldwide for his hair-raising daredevil climbs, and has found himself in trouble with the law on a number of occasions.

He was sentenced to 24 weeks imprisonment by the Royal Courts of Justice, in London, in May 2019, after scaling the Shard building without ropes or suction pads.

He was jailed found to be in contempt of court for breaching the terms of an injunction imposed by the building’s owners.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “British ‘Spiderman’ free climbs Barcelona’s 33-storey Agbar Tower”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.