UK Patient First In World To Receive Pfizer/BioNtech Coronavirus Vaccine Outside A Clinical Trial.

A 90-year-old British grandmother from Coventry has become the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech coronavirus vaccine outside of a clinical trial. Margeret Keenan, 90, who turns 91 next week, was an in-patient at the Coventry hospital and was filmed live on SKY Tv having the vaccine at 6.31 am this morning.

-- Advertisement --



Margeret is among hundreds of OAPs and NHS staff across the country that will receive the vaccine on what is being dubbed ‘V-Day’. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “I’m feeling quite emotional seeing those pictures, it’s been such a tough year for so many people but finally we have our way through it, the light at the end of the tunnel. It seems so simple having a jab in your arm but that will protect Margaret and the people around her. If we manage to do that for everyone who is vulnerable to this disease we can move on and return to normal. I am so grateful to the whole team who made this happen.”

Margaret, known as ‘Maggie’ between friends and family, will have to have a booster jab with 21 days and we will keep you up-to-date with her progress.

An 87-year-old retired doctor and his wife became the first people in the Northeast of England to have the vaccine this morning.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK Patient First In World To Receive Pfizer/BioNtech Coronavirus Vaccine Outside A Clinical Trial”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.