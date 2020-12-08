SIX People are Missing after a Helicopter Crashed in the French Alps.

According to reports from local authorities, the aircraft crashed at an altitude of 1,800 meters (5,905 feet). The pilot of the aircraft, one of two onboard as well as two winch operators and two mountain rescue workers, was able to eject and give the alert.

-- Advertisement --



Three rescue helicopters were immediately dispatched but have been unable to reach the accident site due to dense fog while rescue teams were also trying to approach by ground, authorities revealed in a statement. The Savoie prefecture added that contact had been established with one of the people who had been on board.

France’s air accident bureau said separately that it had opened an investigation and would dispatch a team to the site. This is a breaking news story, please check back later for an update.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Six Missing In Helicopter Crash in French Alps”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.