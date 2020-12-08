BRAZILIAN footballer Hulk could be on his way to the Premier League on a free transfer after leaving Japanese side Shanghai SIPG.

The 34-year-old rejected a deal with the side earlier this year meaning that teams could snap him up on a freebie from January, and the forward has revealed he has already had Premier League offers.

Hulk claimed: “I am listening to many proposals from Brazil and many places including in Europe.

“[I have offers from] Turkey, Portugal, England, Spain, Italy, Germany – and I also have an offer from China.

“Every day more new proposals arrive.”

Hulk has spent four years with the club scoring more than 70 goals in close to 150 matches after spending four seasons at Zenit St Petersburg and five years at Porto prior.

But on Monday, December 7, Hulk took to Instagram to share an emotional farewell to Shanghai SIPG fans: “Today is as important a day as the one when I joined…

“The day to say goodbye to Shanghai SIPG, a team that welcomed me with great affection.

“In these more than four years I am very grateful to the fans who welcomed me very well.

“To the board and players, my thanks for sharing so many years of work and dedication.

“Together we had countless achievements such as the Super League and the Super Cup.

“But we also had moments of overcoming where we trusted each other, with great unity and the will to win.

“As I have always done in my career, I leave many friends.

“I follow my trajectory, with a professional background that I am very proud of!

“My heartfelt thanks to the Shanghai SIPG family!”

