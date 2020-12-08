BELGIAN police raided a sex party in breach of Covid regulations in Limburg, just one week after a similar bust in Brussels ended the career of a conservative MEP.

-- Advertisement --



Officers in the small town of Paal, about 30km from the Dutch border, became suspicious when they noticed several cars parked outside a house. Upon further inspection, they could see ”several scantily clad men and women through the window”.

They were unable to enter when their doorbell rings went unanswered and were forced to summon the fire brigade to break down the front door. Inside they found six people who had been engaged in a sex party, in breach of Belgium’s lockdown measures.

A search of the property revealed four more embarrassed revelers, including one who had attempted to evade officers by hiding in a wardrobe. All ten were fined 250 Euro each for breaching restrictions.

This bust comes a week after police in the Brussels gay nightlife district raided an illegal orgy of 25 people, including a prominent MEP from Hungary’s conservative Fidesz party. Jozsef Szajer, who jumped down a drainpipe in his attempted escape, was forced to resign in the wake of the scandal.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Belgian Police Bust Another Lockdown Sex Party”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.