Balearic Government promotes Local Product Campaign

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Balearic Government is encouraging those living on each island to support the Local Product campaign by buying fresh food in street markets which are held regularly in different towns.

Most recently, the Director General of the campaign visited Alcudia market alongside representatives of the local council to speak to stall holders and shoppers.

During the visit, the group handed out masks and badges for all and gave local farmers who were selling their produce a number of bags bearing the campaign logo which they could use for their customers purchases.

Social distancing and the wearing of masks were the watchwords for the visit and the discussions with the general public.

