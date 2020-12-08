APPLE SOUNDS GREAT

Apples latest device or accessory to catapult it into retail outer space has arrived.

The AirPods MAX are the latest generation of listening accessories from Apple and as you would expect are suitably sleek, and expensive!

They are like most Apple devices beautiful sleek feel expensive in the hand and robust, add the noise-cancelling and crisp deepish reproduction, and you have yet another wonderful product.

The retail price of the headband headphones AIRPODS MAX is just shy of Six Hundred and Thirty euros yes 630.00 euros!

You can play pause skip tracks adjust volume, and noise cancellation and switch to Siri all ‘on the ear’ by use of a control button that will answer call’s too, plus the over-ear pod’s, apple claim are the most independently comfortable yet.

Release date instore and online is set for 15 December this year just in time for, yes you guessed it, Christmas.

Apple products, in particular, listening aids are quality, and for some, near perfection personified, but is 630 euros too much to pay?

