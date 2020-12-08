WITH less than three weeks to go before Christmas, Mallorca based Age in Spain is working flat out to help Brits in Spain to complete their residency applications.

Age in Spain’s Residency Helpline +34 932 209 741 provides free information and one to one support to help UK nationals of all ages to complete their residency applications.

-- Advertisement --



“We are seeing a mad rush of people who are worried that they will not be able to complete their application before the end of year and a huge increase in the number of requests for support” said Helen Weir, project director.

“We have recruited and trained more volunteers to answer enquiries through our national residency helpline, which is open 9 till 5 Monday to Friday, so that we can give every caller all the time and practical help they need to complete their residency applications.”

To find out more visit the Age in Spain website https://www.ageinspain.org/.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Age in Spain helps UK Nationals get residency appointments.”.