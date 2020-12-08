ACTRESS Natalie Desselle-Reid Dies Aged 53 after battling colon cancer



The actress Natalie Desselle-Reid has died, today, Tuesday, December 8, aged 53, confirmed via her Instagram platform, “It is with extremely heavy hearts that we share the loss of our beautiful Natalie this morning. She was a bright light in this world. A queen. An extraordinary mother and wife. Her diverse career touched so many and she will be loved forever. Naturally, we are grieving and processing this profound loss and we thank you in advance for respecting our privacy at this extremely difficult time”.

-- Advertisement --



Natalie was well known for her roles in ‘How To Be A Player’, with Bernie Mac, and alongside Halle Berry in ‘B.A.P.S‘, and fans will also remember her in, Brandy’s version of ‘Cinderella’, plus TV shows, ‘Eve’, ‘For Your Love’, and ‘Built To Last’, with her exact cause of death thought to be colon cancer, which she had battled with for some time, a family member said.

Dolores Robinson, Natalie’s manager, tweeted, “Natalie Desselle the beautiful talented actress passed away this morning. Natalie was a bright light. She was an amazing actress and comedienne but also an awesome mother & wife. Sending prayers to her family. I had the pleasure of managing her career”.

An executive for Netflix shared, “I reached out to Natalie Desselle-Reid exactly one year ago to book her for ‘Strong Black Legends’. She was one of the most requested guests. She didn’t respond (I assumed she wanted privacy). But hopefully, she knows that we considered her a LEGEND”.

____________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Actress Natalie Desselle-Reid Dies Aged 53”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.