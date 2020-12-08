DESPITE the current restrictions put in place, over 50,000 visitors head to the ‘Gran Mercado Sabor a Malaga’ market in Malaga over the long weekend.

The market was divided into sections and capacity limits were in place in order to avoid crowds, but thousands of visitors flocked to enjoy the market and all the Christmas treats.

The Provincial Council has reported that on average visitors spent 45 euros. The market housed a restaurant area and a stage that showcased around 30 different activities over the course of the market.

The Christmas spirit was in full force and the 60 stalls saw Christmas sweets, sausages, cheeses, and wines selling very well along the Paseo del Parque.

