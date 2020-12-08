300 fines issued for breaking covid rules during long weekend in Elche

AROUND 300 fines have been issued by Local Police for breaking covid rules during the long weekend in Elche.

Local Police also broke up an illegal party, seven cases of drinking in the streets and witnessed an increase in non-compliance with schedules and groups of more than six people.

The data was collected from Friday to Monday at midnight where officers also handed out further fines for not wearing a mask, although the number was actually lower than previous weeks with only 103 being issued.

76 people were reported for skipping the current curfew, which is set from midnight until 6 am, which is much higher than in recent weeks as we approach Christmas, as is the number of fines issued to people breaking the rule of six, with 45 people being fined over the long weekend.

