Yorkshire Policeman Films UFO

YORKSHIRE policeman on traffic patrol films a UFO

Editor of UFO Truth Magazine Gary Heseltine received a video of an unidentified cluster of lights filmed by a police officer on the A59 between Skipton and Bolton Abbey in North Yorkshire. Gary in turn passed the video over to the US UFO Hunters, who “confirmed it was genuine.”

Retired detective Gary said that the officer who submitted the clip – a glowing white light made up of a cluster of smaller, glowing orbs – insisted there were no other lights in the area at the time.

“The camera footage did not capture in sufficient detail what the officer actually saw – he described a ‘packed cluster of small, very bright lights’,” said Gary. “I cannot think of a rational explanation for such a tight cluster of lights,” he added.

In December 2017, the Pentagon released a statement claiming that “real unidentified objects” are flying around in US airspace “which exhibit flight characteristics way beyond the technology of our latest fighter jets.”

If it is happening in the US, Gary reasons: “I would speculate that these things are also doing the same thing in the UK.”

