ANOTHER metal monolith of unknown origin has appeared in the Netherlands.

It was discovered by hikers in a nature reserve in the province of Friesland, in the northern Netherlands.

Unlike the other monoliths discovered in different parts of the world in recent weeks, it is matte, not shiny.

It is not known who installed the metal column or how long it has been there. No footprints have been found near the pillar, according to the regional television channel.

Local media speculate that it is a publicity stunt for the New Year.

The previously found monoliths have been compared with the one that appears in the film “2001: A Space Odyssey” by Stanley Kubrick, shot in 1968 and which revolves around the appearance of a black monolith of extraterrestrial origin.

The first of these metallic monoliths was found in mid-November in a remote area of ​​the Utah desert and was removed at the end of the same week, according to local media, by a group of environmental activists, since hundreds of people travelled through the area to see it.

A second monolith with a triangular base was found at the end of November on Batca Doamnei hill in the Romanian city of Piatra Neamt, and was also removed.

Another was found on a mountain route off the central coast of California and disappeared a day later, and yet another was discovered by a dog walker and his family on the Isle of Wight’s Compton Beach on the morning, of Sunday, December 6.

A group of artists ‘The Most Famous Artists’ have shared on their Instagram profile images showing the creation and transport of the monoliths which they sell on their website for €37,000.

The group became known a few years back for a performance in which they turned the famous ‘Hollywood’ sign into ‘Hollyweed’.

