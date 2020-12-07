Yellow warnings due to strong winds, rain and coastal phenomena in Axarquia

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Yellow warnings due to strong winds, rain and coastal phenomena in Axarquia
CREDIT: Twitter

State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, has activated yellow warnings due to strong winds and coastal phenomena in Axarquia.

THE first, which was activated at 12 noon today (Monday, December 7), forecasts force 7 winds across the region.

-- Advertisement --

From 8am tomorrow, Tuesday, December 8, AEMET is warning of coastal phenomena as force 7 gusts from the northwest are expected to reach 70 kilometres per hour.

Rain is forecast and is likely to be more intense further inland than on the coast, with minimum temperatures ranging from between 4 degrees Celsius inland to 10 degrees on the coast.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Yellow warnings due to strong winds and coastal phenomena in Axarquia”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleDrug dealer found with £2k worth of cocaine avoids jail time
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here