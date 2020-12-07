Yellow warnings due to strong winds, rain and coastal phenomena in Axarquia

State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, has activated yellow warnings due to strong winds and coastal phenomena in Axarquia.

THE first, which was activated at 12 noon today (Monday, December 7), forecasts force 7 winds across the region.

From 8am tomorrow, Tuesday, December 8, AEMET is warning of coastal phenomena as force 7 gusts from the northwest are expected to reach 70 kilometres per hour.

Rain is forecast and is likely to be more intense further inland than on the coast, with minimum temperatures ranging from between 4 degrees Celsius inland to 10 degrees on the coast.

