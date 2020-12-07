The world of MotoRally is in mourning following the death of promising 18-year-old Sara Lenzi who was killed in a crash.

SARA was taking part in the Rally Sandalion in Sardinia when she involved in a crash with a off-road vehicle during the transfer between the first two stages of the event.

-- Advertisement --



The promising rider from Riotorto in Spain died as a result of a severe blow to the head, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the collision but could do nothing to save the young woman’s life.

The Sandalion Rally is a three-day championship for which Sara had taken second place in the women’s classification.

The race was suspended at the end of the second special stage following Sara’s death.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “World of MotoRally in mourning after death of promising 18-year-old Sara Lenzi”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.