Woman Arrested For Sexually Abusing Roommate

WOMAN arrested for sexually abusing her roommate on two consecutive days

National Police have arrested a 40-year-old woman in the Ruzafa district of Valencia for allegedly sexually abusing her neighbour by touching their buttocks, genitals and chest. Higher Police Headquarters reported in a statement that the abuse took place over two consecutive days in the apartment the two women shared.

The victim reported to Local Police in Valencia that while she was cooking, the suspect touched her in an unwanted sexual manner by putting her hands inside her clothes and touching her breasts and genitals. The victim said she asked her roommate to stop, but instead the alleged began touching herself sexually.

Police have arrested the woman as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of sexual abuse. The arrested woman, with a prior police record, has been released on bail after making a statement, but not before warning her of her legal obligation to appear when required.

