THE Mossos d’Esquadra and National Police have detained one of the most wanted fugitives in Spain. The man has been detained in Barcelona after many years living under a false identity and hiding from the police.

The detained man is thought to have shot a man dead with a shotgun during an armed robbery in the 2002 in Tarragona. It is believed that he shot the man after having his ski mask pulled off while attempting to escape.

-- Advertisement --



The case remained unsolved for numerous years until advances in technology allowed DNA and fingerprints from crime scene to be retested.

The fugitive was detained near a farm house in Barcelona where he had been living under a false identity with a woman and her daughter. Both were unaware of his true identity and dangerous past.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Wanted Fugitive Detained in Barcelona ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.