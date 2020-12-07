Valencian Company Designs First Biodegradable Covid Mask

VALENCIAN company designs the first biodegradable Covid face mask which will “affect the planet much less”

Valencia company Bionicia and the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIS) have launched Proveil Biomask, which is fully biodegradable and “when used and discarded, it will affect the planet much less.”

Bionicia announced on Wednesday, December 2, that their research aims to protest people in the long-term; thus developing a mask that is both environmentally friendly and offers the same protection as other nanofibre products. According to the company, these new biodegradable masks have a bacterial filtration efficiency greater than 92 percent and an aerosol filtration efficiency greater than 85 percent.

The CSIC researcher who has developed the Proveil nanofiber filter, José María Lagarón, has highlighted: “The objective is that after being used, people can add them to the brown container of organic matter, so that they are either taken to the landfill and there they biodegrade in the soil, or they are taken to industrial composting plants to biodegrade with the rest of the organic matter.”

