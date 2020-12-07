Two Young Girls Buried After Being Killed by ‘Stray Bullets’

THE two young girls were buried in Rio De Janeiro after being killed by stray bullets, that allegedly were fired by military police.

The families of the girls that were buried in Duque De Caxias are said to believe that military police may have killed their children. The Crossfire or Fogo Cruzado, a non-governmental organisation states that 8 children under the age of 12 have died in the area due to stray bullets.

Rebeca dos Santos aged seven, and Emily dos Santos aged four, died after being shot by stray bullets while playing outside in Duque De Caxias in Rio de Janeiro on Friday December 4. Emily’s devoted father used his own hands to close his daughter’s grave, and said, “I’m burying my daughter, who hasn’t lived at all.”

There were calls for justice during the funerals for the two girls that took place at the Nossa Senhora das Gracas Cemetery. A military police investigation will be undertaken.

