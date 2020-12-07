Travel expert Simon Calder visits Gibraltar for destination report

PROBABLY Britain’s best known and most high-profile travel writer, Simon Calder, journalist and broadcaster has been in Gibraltar for a few days seeing the sights, sampling the hospitality and meeting with the Minister for Tourism and the Governor of the Rock.

This is not his first visit to Gibraltar but on this occasion, he is preparing a destination review to be published in the online edition of The Independent as it ceased printing a paper version in 2016.

During his visited, the travel journalist was invited to lunch with His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel KBE DL accompanied by Minister Vijay Daryanani where they discussed attractions of the Rock for UK visitors.

Afterwards, Minister Daryanani said: “We’re delighted to have welcomed Simon to Gibraltar and look forward to seeing his impressions of the destination. Gibraltar’s tourism industry has been attracting unprecedented media attention this year.”

