Three Migrants Found In Storage Area Of Ship Bound For Malaga

A crew member on the cargo ship Festivo travelling from Cueta to Malaga made the shocking discovery of three migrant men hiding in a storage area while making his surveillance rounds on the ship on Saturday, December 5. The young men were packed amongst scrap metal in a tank measuring 14 meters long by 2.5 meters wide.

The crew member notified the National Police and Guardia Civil, as the migrant men were completely trapped amongst the metal. Members of the fire department took an hour, using ropes and levers, to free the men who were immediately transferred to the local hospital, showing mild signs of hypothermia.

Juan Luis Rodríguez, captain of the Festivo , told Malaga Hoy: “With the time we have had in the navigation between Melilla and Malaga: waves of three meters and a wind of 35 knots (64.8 kilometres per hour), the scrap metal, which even being in a container can always move a bit, would have crushed these three young people who have been miraculously saved from certain death”.

