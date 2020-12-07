THIRTY Poisoned After Russian Swimming Pool Uses 250 Times Too Much Chlorine in the Water



Swimming pool cleaning staff at a complex in Astrakhan, southern Russia, are under investigation after 30 people, including 21 schoolchildren, were poisoned, and hospitalised, with six being put into intensive care, and are in a serious condition, as a result of 250 times the normal amount of chlorine being added to the water.

Anastasia Krotova, a spokeswoman for the regional government said the extra levels of chlorine – which is used to sanitise the water in swimming pools – caused breathing and eye problems, and a criminal investigation is underway.

Video footage released from the scene shows men in breathing apparatus and hazmat suits, using special instruments to take readings, and going inside the restricted area to inspect the chlorine storage tanks, while other footage taken in the changing areas shows towels and belongings left strewn across the floor.

The regional Governor of Astrakhan, Igor Babushkin, reportedly visited the Silishcheva Astrakhan Regional Children’s Clinical Hospital to speak with families of the poisoned children.

