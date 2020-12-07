The Garden of the Costa del Sol looks to plant 200 more trees

ESTEPONA Council has issued a tender to obtain 200 new trees for planting in two separate areas to join the 17,000 trees that have been added to local environment since 2012 as the Council intends to justify its right to be known as the Garden of the Costa del Sol.

160 ornamental trees such as poplars, ficus, oranges, acacias and several others are required for one project whilst a selection of assorted palms are needed for other locations to complete the 2020 planting of several hundred additional trees around the municipality.

Since 2012, the Council has managed to almost double the amount of green space available to be enjoyed by visitors and residents from under 500,000 square metres to more than 800,000 square metres.

