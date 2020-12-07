THE biggest event in the global aviation calendar, the Paris Air Show, has been cancelled for 2021, according to its organisers.

-- Advertisement --



The coronavirus has claimed another victim with the show scheduled to take place between June 21 and 27, 2021, confirmed to be cancelled and the next show announced to be taking place in June 2023.

Patrick Daher, the chairman of aerospace company Daher Group who also chaired the air show, said: “We are obviously disappointed not to be able to hold the 2021 edition of the Paris Air Show. After many months of all trade show activities being suspended throughout the world, the entire international aerospace and defence community was very much looking forward to being able to meet.

“We have already started work to ensure that the 2023 edition celebrates the resurgence of the aerospace industry on an international scale.”

The “inevitable” decision comes on the back of the global aviation industry suffering badly during the pandemic.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “The 2021 Paris Air Show has been cancelled”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.