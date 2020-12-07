Teenager Who Beheaded French Teacher Given Hero’s Funeral

THE TEENAGE terrorist killed by police after beheading a teacher in suburban Paris has reportedly received a hero’s funeral in his native Chechyna, Russia.

On Saturday the body of 18-year old killer Abdullakh Anzorov was returned transported from France to Chencyna, a majority Muslim state in the far south of Russia. Anzorov was shot dead by French police moments after brutally beheading teacher Samuel Paty, who had received threats for showing controversial cartoons of the prophet Muhammad in class.

Anzorov was born in Moscow and moved to France aged 6, but his family originated in the village of Shalazi. It was here that his funeral took place, with over 200 people attending the ceremony that was carried out ‘with honours’. Footage on several platforms shows crowds carrying Anzorov’s funerals along the village streets, one of which has been unofficially named after the terrorist.

One video taken on the scene has been posted under the caption ‘the Lion of Islam has arrived to his native soil today’. Officers deployed reinforcements to stop more crowds from entering the village during the ceremonies. Chechnya’s leader Ramzan Kadyrov said that France was ‘forcing people into terrorism’ by defending the satirical cartoons, and stated he ‘cannot and will not watch atheists scoffing at religion’.

Anzorov had no known connection to Samuel Paty other than hearing about his controversial class through social media and lived 100km away from the scene of the Paris murder in Normandy. He paid students to identify the teacher before the grisly murder, telling them he wanted to ‘humiliate and strike’ him.

